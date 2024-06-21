China issues judicial guidelines on imposing criminal punishment on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists

Xinhua) 15:33, June 21, 2024

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Friday issued a set of guidelines on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists for conducting or inciting secession, allowing a trial in absentia in relevant cases.

The guidelines, jointly issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and the ministries of public security, state security, and justice, will take effect upon release.

The document, based on the Anti-Secession Law, the Criminal Law and the Criminal Procedure Law, provides more specific rules concerning conviction and sentencing in the event of such crimes, as well as relevant procedures, serving as guidance for the judiciary in handling relevant cases.

It spells out clearly-defined circumstances in which a very few diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists, through acts such as organizing, plotting or carrying out schemes of "de jure independence," or seeking independence by relying on foreign support or by force, should be held criminally responsible.

Also, it stipulates that those who are found to have colluded with any foreign or overseas institution, organization or individual in committing such crimes, should be given a harsher punishment.

