China urges U.S. to stop arming Taiwan in any form

Xinhua) 14:58, June 22, 2024

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday urged the United States to honor its commitment to not support "Taiwan independence" and stop arming Taiwan in any form.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to the newly approved U.S. arms sales to Taiwan worth about 360 million U.S. dollars.

"We firmly oppose such arms sales and have lodged stern representations to the U.S. side," said the spokesperson.

The fact that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of the island attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" by force and the United States stubbornly aids separatism through arms sales poses the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Wu noted.

He added that the People's Liberation Army will strengthen combat readiness across the board to smash all "Taiwan independence" separatist schemes.

