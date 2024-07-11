We Are China

Aerial view of Zangke river scenic area in SW China

Xinhua) 09:06, July 11, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2024 shows a view of the Zangke river scenic area in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

