Rural road network in Guizhou significantly improved in past decade

Xinhua) 09:34, July 01, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows a vehicle running in Xiaoqikong Township of Libo County, Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qiannan, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past ten years, the rural road network in Guizhou Province has been significantly improved. By the end of 2023, the total mileage of rural roads in Guizhou has reached 185,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows a rural road in Yongxing Township of Meitan County in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past ten years, the rural road network in Guizhou Province has been significantly improved. By the end of 2023, the total mileage of rural roads in Guizhou has reached 185,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2023 shows a rural road in Jiaona Township of Wangmo County, Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past ten years, the rural road network in Guizhou Province has been significantly improved. By the end of 2023, the total mileage of rural roads in Guizhou has reached 185,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows a rural road in a township of Panzhou City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past ten years, the rural road network in Guizhou Province has been significantly improved. By the end of 2023, the total mileage of rural roads in Guizhou has reached 185,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows a rural road in Chaole Township of Meitan County in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past ten years, the rural road network in Guizhou Province has been significantly improved. By the end of 2023, the total mileage of rural roads in Guizhou has reached 185,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows a vehicle running on a rural road in Longfeng Village of Xinglong Township in Meitan County of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past ten years, the rural road network in Guizhou Province has been significantly improved. By the end of 2023, the total mileage of rural roads in Guizhou has reached 185,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a rural road in a township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past ten years, the rural road network in Guizhou Province has been significantly improved. By the end of 2023, the total mileage of rural roads in Guizhou has reached 185,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a rural road in Huamao Village of Fengxiang Township, Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past ten years, the rural road network in Guizhou Province has been significantly improved. By the end of 2023, the total mileage of rural roads in Guizhou has reached 185,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

