Guizhou culture and tourism promotion event held in Bucharest

Xinhua) 09:41, June 28, 2024

BUCHAREST, June 27 (Xinhua) -- An event to promote tourism and tea culture of China's southwestern Guizhou Province was held at the China Cultural Center here on Wednesday, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty of Guizhou Province to the Romanian audience.

The event featured a cultural and tourism promotion video clip and a photo exhibition, and provided guests with opportunities to interact with the intangible cultural heritage, such as tasting Guizhou tea and drawing traditional Guizhou embroidery patterns.

Han Chunlin, Chinese ambassador to Romania, expressed his hope that this cultural and tourism platform would promote mutual learning between the two civilizations.

Cristian Barhalescu, chairman of the southeast region of the Romanian National Travel Agency Association, said that the long-standing friendly exchanges between Romania and China, along with cultural and tourism initiatives, would further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Hosted by the Bucharest Chinese Cultural Center and the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the event attracted around 100 representatives from Romania's tourism departments, industry associations and travel agencies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)