Advancement of new energy power production in SW China’s Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 14:44, June 26, 2024

An aerial photo shows the Xianshuiwo agricultural photovoltaic power station in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, Bijie, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photovoltaic panels stretch as far as the eye can see and shine under the sun and among the mountains, creating a spectacular view in the Xianshuiwo agricultural photovoltaic power station in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, Bijie, southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

Covering an area of 11,487 mu (765.8 hectares), the Xianshuiwo agricultural photovoltaic power station boasts an installed capacity of 432,000 kilowatts and, as of June 12 this year, has generated 245 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity.

This photovoltaic power station innovated by planting crops under photovoltaic panels, expanding the available planting and breeding areas to 8,800 mu (586.67 hectares), of which 5,240 mu (349.33 hectares) have been planted. The improvement in land utilization helps generate 3.12 million yuan in income in related industries per year.

Thanks to rich sunlight resources, the autonomous county has constructed 38 photovoltaic power generation projects. In the first quarter of this year, all projects in the county generated a total of 813 million kWh of electricity, with an output value of 253 million yuan (34.86 million U.S. dollars). The continuous transmission of green electricity has made a strong contribution to new energy power generation in Guizhou.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

Vegetables are planted under photovoltaic panels in the Xianshuiwo agricultural photovoltaic power station in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, Bijie, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)

Villagers harvest vegetables planted under photovoltaic panels in the Xianshuiwo agricultural photovoltaic power station in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, Bijie, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)

