Wuyuan County in E China makes efforts to promote rural tourism

Xinhua) 09:25, July 07, 2024

A staff member works at an oil-paper umbrella shop in Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 3, 2024. In recent years, Wuyuan County has been making efforts to promote rural tourism by exploring and utilizing its unique natural resources and traditional culture. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

This photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows a view of Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province.

A woman dries farm produce at Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 3, 2024.

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a view of Shimen Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province.

A villager sells local specialties at Shimen Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 3, 2024.

A tourist visits Shimen Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 3, 2024.

Tourists visit Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 3, 2024.

Tourists visit Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 3, 2024.

A craftsman makes a straw raincoat at Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 3, 2024.

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows an interior view of a homestay at Shimen Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Tourists visit Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 3, 2024.

Tourists visit Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 3, 2024.

