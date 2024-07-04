Villagers harvest mat grass in E China’s Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:41, July 04, 2024

Villagers harvest mat grass in Jiangbei township of Xingguo county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Chen Peng)

The mat grass cultivated in Jiangbei township of Xingguo county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province recently entered the harvest season.

Villagers busily harvest, dry and further process mat grass into straw mats to supply the market.

In recent years, the county has explored a new model to develop characteristic industries in line with local conditions and advance the revitalization of rural industries, making the county a prosperous place, and where people live and work in contentment.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)