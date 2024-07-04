Home>>
Villagers harvest mat grass in E China’s Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 09:41, July 04, 2024
Villagers harvest mat grass in Jiangbei township of Xingguo county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Chen Peng)
The mat grass cultivated in Jiangbei township of Xingguo county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province recently entered the harvest season.
Villagers busily harvest, dry and further process mat grass into straw mats to supply the market.
In recent years, the county has explored a new model to develop characteristic industries in line with local conditions and advance the revitalization of rural industries, making the county a prosperous place, and where people live and work in contentment.
(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)
Photos
Related Stories
- From coal mine to film production base, a small county's transition
- 39 killed in deadly building fire in Jiangxi
- City launches fire safety checks after deadly blaze
- Spring awakens in E China's Jiangxi with stunning scenery
- East China's Jiangxi strives for high-quality development
- Letter from China: Theaters shine bright in mountainous county
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.