Avocado industry brings economic prosperity in Menglian, SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:27, July 03, 2024

Photo shows avocados cultivated in the Menglian Dai, Lahu, and Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Avocados, which used to be an exotic imported fruit in China, have been widely cultivated in the Menglian Dai, Lahu, and Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In recent years, Menglian county has made use of its unique natural resources and climate advantages to actively promote the innovative development of the agricultural industry. It hopes to forge a new path for agricultural development through scientific and technological support, and by optimizing and upgrading its industrial structure to achieve a win-win situation and a close cooperative relationship between farmers, enterprises, farmers' cooperatives and rural collectives.

The avocado industry has become an important force in promoting the farmers' income and rural revitalization in Menglian county. With 112,500 mu (7,500 hectares) of land under cultivation and 20,400 mu (1,360 hectares) in production for avocados, the county has yielded 17,300 tonnes of fresh avocados, and seen an output value of 640 million yuan ($88.05 million) during the harvest seasons in 2023 and 2024.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

