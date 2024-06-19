Flower farmers harvest roses in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:59, June 19, 2024

Flower farmers pick roses at a planting base of Puzhehei in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, June 15, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Xiong Pingxiang)

The harvest season for roses recently began at a planting base of Puzhehei in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The base boasts more than 1,000 mu (66.67 hectares) of roses to be picked. The flowers will be further processed into various products such as rose cakes, jam, and sweets for the market and more.

Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.

