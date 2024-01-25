We Are China

39 killed in deadly building fire in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 16:13, January 25, 2024

Aerial view of a building fire in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

39 people have been killed and nine injured in the deadly fire on Wednesday.

Aerial view of a building fire in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Aerial view of the site after a building fire in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Aerial view of the site after a building fire in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

