39 killed in deadly building fire in Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 16:13, January 25, 2024
Aerial view of a building fire in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
39 people have been killed and nine injured in the deadly fire on Wednesday.
Aerial view of a building fire in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
Aerial view of the site after a building fire in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
Aerial view of the site after a building fire in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
