South China adopts precision measures to tackle cold snap

Xinhua) 10:26, January 25, 2024

A sanitation worker cleans snow on the road in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

CHANGSHA/NANCHANG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Over the past few days, people in southern China experienced shivers as a cold snap brought heavy snowfall and sweeping blizzards across a large part of the country.

The first cold snap of 2024 lasted from Saturday to Tuesday, bringing rain, heavy snow and freezing temperatures to provinces such as Hunan, Jiangxi and Guizhou.

Due to the impact of snow and ice, trucks found themselves stranded on highways, and trains were suspended or slowed down. Local railways, transportation, public security and other departments promptly swung into action to ensure the smooth and safe travel of passengers.

In southwest China's Guizhou Province, heavy snow on Tuesday caused disruptions for trucks on a major expressway. To ensure safe passage, the local traffic police led the way for both large and small vehicles, with police cars driving at the front of the convoy.

Amidst the echoing waves of sirens, large trucks and cars lined up on the high-speed lane, moving forward in an orderly manner. "The road has become severely frozen, but with traffic police escorting us all the way, our safety is better assured," said Zhang Guiping, a truck driver, after reaching the provincial capital Guiyang on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, some passenger trains passing through the cities of Nanchang, Jiujiang and Yingtan stations in east China's Jiangxi Province were delayed due to moderate or heavy snow.

A railroad switch at Nanchang Station was covered with snow and ice on Monday morning. As soon as the railway maintenance workers on duty received the report, they rushed to the scene with ice shovels, blowtorches, antifreeze, and other tools. They were split into two groups to clear the railway tracks and rail gaps covered in ice and snow, and apply antifreeze to the tracks.

According to data from the meteorological bureau of central China's Hunan Province, from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, snowfall affected most areas of Hunan. Thirteen counties saw very heavy snow, 62 counties recorded a maximum snow depth exceeding 5 cm while 23 counties reported a maximum snow depth exceeding 10 cm.

Since Sunday evening, the cold wave has affected many places in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, with a maximum snow depth of 14 cm in the urban area and 28 cm in middle and high-altitude areas.

A total of 21 passengers traveling on a bus were stranded near Shidi Township in Xiangxi's Yongshun County due to snow and traffic restrictions. The bus, en route from Shenzhen to Yongshun, was carrying people heading home for the Spring Festival holiday.

After receiving the news, the local traffic police immediately sent water, instant noodles and other food items for the passengers. They were later transported to the town in batches using government vehicles and police cars, and accommodations were arranged for them.

Jishou City, the capital of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, has set up voluntary service stations at every highway toll gate. These stations offer free services, including meals, heating and accommodations, for passengers stranded due to blizzards.

"Although it was snowing and we couldn't go any further, the hospitality of local Party members and cadres brought us the much-needed warmth," said a driver surnamed Tang from Sichuan Province, who took shelter at a service station in Jishou.

As the effects of this spell of low temperatures, rain and snow persist in southern China on Wednesday, many provinces are intensifying efforts to ensure people's production work and living conditions. Special attention is being given to assisting those in need.

Supermarkets in Guiyang have ensured an ample stock of fresh vegetables. According to a staff member of a fresh food supermarket in the Yunyan District, with the week-long Spring Festival holiday drawing near, an increasing number of people are flocking to buy groceries for the upcoming festivities.

In response to the harsh weather conditions, the supermarket has made emergency plans and adopted measures such as stocking up goods in advance to ensure an adequate supply of vegetables, eggs and meat.

The local governments have paid extra attention to those facing special challenges. "As of now, we have mobilized grassroots cadres to carry out door-to-door visits for 41,000 people experiencing economic or physical challenges," said a staffer with Changsha civil affairs bureau.

The recent bout of rain and snowfall has resulted in an increased demand for power, necessitating immediate measures to ensure a stable power supply.

A power outage occurred on Monday in a 10-kV farm line in Yangzizhou Township, located in Nanchang City, in Jiangxi Province. "Workers used drones to quickly and safely assess the situation, overcoming weather-related challenges that would have hindered manual operations," said Sun Yang, a worker from the local power supply administration.

To further mitigate the impact of strong winds and prevent damage to people's properties during tree removal, construction workers used insulated ropes to guide the direction in which the trees fell, Sun added.

According to a preliminary investigation by the State Grid Jiangxi Electric Power Co., Ltd., over 1,200 emergency repair teams, comprising 5,600 personnel and 165 power generation vehicles, have been mobilized. Special patrols have inspected 275 power distribution lines in mountainous areas, clearing 685 locations and devising contingency plans for 92 critical routes.

An aerial drone photo shows vehicles running on the road during snowy weather in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

