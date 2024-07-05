Hometown of Moutai strives to promote tourism, liquor industry

People's Daily Online) 15:45, July 05, 2024

An aerial photo shows a view of Maotai township, Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Maotai township, renowned for the Red Army's Long March and Kweichow Moutai in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, has welcomed tourists from all over this summer.

Relying on its advantage as the one and only production place of Kweichow Moutai liquor in China, Maotai town has given full play to the role of the famed liquor in driving economic growth. The local government has fostered new business formats that integrate catering, accommodation, shopping, tourism and liquor appreciation, accelerating steps to forge a new development pattern to promote the coordinated development of the local liquor industry and tourism sector.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)