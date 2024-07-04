Stunning summer scenery of “Mirror of the Sky” in NW China’s Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 10:56, July 04, 2024

Tourists enjoy the gorgeous scenery in the Chaka Salt Lake Scenic Area in Ulan county, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Qinghai Province, on July 1, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Zhao Guangliang)

The Chaka Salt Lake Scenic Area recently ushered in its enchanting summertime. Located in Ulan county, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Qinghai Province, it attracts hordes of tourists to enjoy the gorgeous scenery. Chaka Salt Lake is known as the "Mirror of the Sky.”

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)