Guizhou Village 'Olympics' wows crowds with Maori war dance
(People's Daily App) 16:39, July 10, 2024
The ongoing rural sports event in Rongjiang county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, is captivating spectators with diverse ethnic performances and fun sports. The event kicked off with a mesmerizing Maori war dance, igniting enthusiasm among fans from around the world. The games are evolving into a truly remarkable international event!
(Compiled by Zou Yun and Guo Wendi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
