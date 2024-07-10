Guizhou Village 'Olympics' wows crowds with Maori war dance

(People's Daily App) 16:39, July 10, 2024

The ongoing rural sports event in Rongjiang county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, is captivating spectators with diverse ethnic performances and fun sports. The event kicked off with a mesmerizing Maori war dance, igniting enthusiasm among fans from around the world. The games are evolving into a truly remarkable international event!

(Compiled by Zou Yun and Guo Wendi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)