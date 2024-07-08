We Are China

Visitors enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming

Xinhua) 08:41, July 08, 2024

Visitors enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Visitors on boats enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A woman enjoys lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

