Visitors enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming
(Xinhua) 08:41, July 08, 2024
Visitors enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Visitors on boats enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Visitors on boats enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A woman enjoys lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Visitors on boats enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
