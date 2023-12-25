We Are China

In pics: winter cherry blossoms in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 13:17, December 25, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows winter cherry blossoms along a road in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Zhang Zhengju/Xinhua)

A boy plays near winter cherry blossoms in Yulong Naxi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows winter cherry blossoms and terraced fields in Xinjie Town of Yuanyang County in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, (Photo by Zhang Hongke/Xinhua)

A tourist enjoys the scenery of winter cherry blossoms in Heshun Town of Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 23, 2023. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows winter cherry blossoms in Menghai County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows winter cherry blossoms in Xichou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows winter cherry blossoms in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Shi Zhihong/Xinhua)

