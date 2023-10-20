Pic story of livestreamer promoting succulent plants in Kunming

Xinhua) 11:22, October 20, 2023

Li Simin promotes succulent plants through livestream at a livestreaming base in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. Being a livestreamer promoting succulent plants for three years, Li Simin has grown into a star seller in the area. In 2022, an average of over 10 thousand online viewers watched her promotion every day, bringing in more than three million yuan (410,000 U.S. dollars) in annual sales and providing job opportunities for local villagers at the same time. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Li Simin (L) helps her colleague pack succulent plants at a livestreaming base in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Li Simin checks succulent plants at a livestreaming base in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Li Simin (L) talks with her colleague about the quality of succulent plants at a livestreaming base in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2023 shows a view of Jinning District where a livestreaming base for succulent plants is located in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Li Simin (L) helps her colleague pack succulent plants at a livestreaming base in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2023 shows succulent plants at a livestreaming base in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Li Simin (R) and her colleague carry succulent plants at a livestreaming base in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2023 shows a livestreaming base for succulent plants in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

