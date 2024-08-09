Shandong promotes integrated reform and development of coastal ports

Xinhua) 08:50, August 09, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2024 shows a vessel offloading fuel at an oil terminal of Lanshan port area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2024 shows a cargo ship at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows a view of Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2024 shows a view of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2024 shows commercial vehicles to be exported beside a ro-ro ship at Yantai Port in east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2024 shows a view of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2024 shows cargo ships at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Container trucks are seen at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 6, 2024. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Container trucks are seen at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 6, 2024. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2024 shows commercial vehicles to be exported beside a ro-ro ship at Yantai Port in east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Shandong Province has leveraged its marine resources to promote the integrated reform and development of coastal ports, to create a world-class port group. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)