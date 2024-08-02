Traditional fish-shaped lanterns light up night economy in Yixian county, E China’s Anhui

People's Daily Online) 09:57, August 02, 2024

Traditional fish-shaped lanterns become a highlight of the vibrant night economy in Yixian county, east China’s Anhui Province. (Photo/Xu Jiadong)

The fish-lantern dance, a traditional art form that has been recognized as an intangible cultural heritage in China, captivated visitors during an evening performance at a scenic area in Hongcun village, Yixian county, Huangshan city, east China’s Anhui Province, on the evening of July 29, 2024.

In recent years, the culture and tourism authorities of Yixian county have invested a great deal of effort in the development of the local cultural tourism industry, creating distinctive tourist attractions and diversifying its nighttime offerings.

