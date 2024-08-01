Inheritor passes on Fu's wood carving craft in China’s Anhui

People's Daily Online) 09:50, August 01, 2024

Bozhou city in east China's Anhui Province boasts a long history of wood carving. In 2022, the wood carving craft of the Fu family in Bozhou was inscribed into the sixth batch of Anhui's intangible cultural heritage list.

Fu Yijie creates a wood carving work. (Photo/www.bozhou.cn)

Fu Yijie, an inheritor of the Fu's wood carving craft, has devoted himself to passing on the art form.

According to Fu, Bozhou's location on the border between northern and southern China has greatly influenced its wood carving style. It features both the robust and full-bodied style typical of northern China, as well as the delicate and expressive details found in southern China wood carving.

Fu Yijie creates a wood carving work. (Photo/www.bozhou.cn)

Fu said Bozhou wood carving works often tell a story, such as folk tales or even historical, legendary stories. The works reflect Bozhou's culture and customs.

Fu believes that Bozhou wood carving holds high artistic value, with its composition, color, and character design providing valuable inspiration for artistic creation.

"The most important aspect of wood carving is to convey the spirit and essence of the piece, allowing viewers to immediately understand the meaning of the work. This is crucial. If one only captures the form without expressing the intention, it cannot be considered a successful piece of art," explained Fu.

Fu Yijie works on a wood carving work. (Photo/www.bozhou.cn)

Fu Yijie works on a wood carving work. (Photo/www.bozhou.cn)

Photo shows wood carving tools. (Photo/www.bozhou.cn)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)