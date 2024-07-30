China's Xinjiang sees tourism boom
Tourists pose for photos in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists enjoy a performance in the Kazanqi folk tourism area in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 27, 2024. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists buy local snacks in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2024. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
A tourist poses for photos at a homestay in the Kazanqi folk tourism area in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 27, 2024. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Customers buy traditional Tatar pastries in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
A tourist poses for photos in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists visit the Qicai river resort in Burqin County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 21, 2024. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists visit the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists enjoy the scenery at Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 21, 2024. Xinjiang is experiencing a tourism boom this year. Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts diverse and unique natural landscapes, as well as rich historical and cultural tourism resources. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
