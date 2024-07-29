Birthdays of giant pandas Shuangxin, Hexing celebrated in China's Xining
Giant panda Shuangxin enjoys a meal at the Xining Panda House in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2024. A special event was held on Sunday to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas Shuangxin and Hexing at the Xining Panda House. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)
Giant panda Hexing has fun at the Xining Panda House in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2024. A special event was held on Sunday to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas Shuangxin and Hexing at the Xining Panda House. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)
Giant panda Shuangxin eats bamboo at the Xining Panda House in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2024. A special event was held on Sunday to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas Shuangxin and Hexing at the Xining Panda House. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)
Tourists visit the Xining Panda House in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2024. A special event was held on Sunday to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas Shuangxin and Hexing at the Xining Panda House. (Xinhua/Geng Huihuang)
Photos
