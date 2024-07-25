Activities themed on ICHs held in Danzhai, SW China's Guizhou

Women display traditional costumes of the Miao ethnic group, a national intangible cultural heritage (ICH), during various activities themed on ICHs in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2024. (Photo/Yang Wukui)

Various activities themed on intangible cultural heritages (ICHs) kicked off in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 21.

The activities attracted over 100 delegations from both inside and outside of the province to perform over 100 ICHs, including those at the prefecture, provincial, and national levels. Some of the ICHs presented included the “Golden Pheasant Dance” of the Miao ethnic group, Kam Grand Choir of the Dong ethnic group, and Foshan’s Wing Chun.

Scheduled to run until July 26, the activities aim to consolidate the achievements of previous sessions of the China Danzhai Intangible Cultural Heritage Week, promote the preservation and development of Danzhai's ICHs, strengthen ethnic unity, and deepen the integration of ICHs with tourism.

Danzhai county, known as the “Home of ICHs,” boasts an impressive collection of eight national-level, 22 provincial-level, and 41 prefecture-level ICHs.

In recent years, the county has leveraged its rich ICH resources to promote the integration of ICHs and other sectors, aiming to protect and pass on ICHs while boosting economic growth and rural revitalization.

