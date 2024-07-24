We Are China

Beautiful scenery of Kuerdening scenic area in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:27, July 24, 2024

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of Kuerdening scenic area in Gongliu county, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

In the summertime, Kuerdening scenic area in Gongliu county, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, displays captivating scenery. Over the years, the scenic area has witnessed a gradual increase in the number of tourists, thanks to the continuous improvement of tourism infrastructure and service quality.

Situated in the southeastern mountainous region of Gongliu county, Kuerdening scenic area is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It boasts the largest population of Picea schrenkiana, a unique spruce species found only in the Tianshan Mountains. The area's pristine forests and diverse vegetation make it a quintessential representation of the Tianshan Mountains’ forest ecosystem.

Photo shows yurts on a grassland in Kuerdening scenic area in Gongliu county, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of Kuerdening scenic area in Gongliu county, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

Tourists experience horse-riding in Kuerdening scenic area in Gongliu county, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of Kuerdening scenic area in Gongliu county, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of Kuerdening scenic area in Gongliu county, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

