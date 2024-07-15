China schedules over 150 special tourist trains to Xinjiang

URUMQI, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China has scheduled over 150 special tourist trains bound for the country's northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in 2024, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The first such tourist train arrived in Xinjiang's Shihezi City on Friday, four days after departing from Nanchang in south China's Jiangxi Province.

The trains are part of a program that was launched by the ministry and China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. to aid the development of Xinjiang and the Xizang Autonomous Region through railway tourism.

The introduction of the Xinjiang-bound tourist trains was also a move to leverage the role tourism plays as an industry closely related to people's well-being and happiness, according to an official of the railway company.

The company will continue introducing measures to enhance the integration of rail networks and tourism, connect tourist destinations with markets through tourist trains, and contribute to the high-quality development of Xinjiang's tourism industry, the official said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

