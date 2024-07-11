In pics: 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China
An athlete competes during the riding and archery match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An athlete competes during the riding and archery match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An athlete competes during the riding and archery match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Jockeys compete during the 1,000m match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An athlete competes during the riding and archery match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Jockeys compete during the 1,000m match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An aerial drone photo shows an athlete competing during the riding and archery match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An athlete competes during the riding and archery match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An athlete competes during the riding and archery match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Jockeys compete during the 1,000m match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
A jockey competes during the 1,000m match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Major wheat production area in China's Xinjiang greets harvest season
- Equestrian events of China's 12th Ethnic Games begin
- Xinjiang scientists discover plant with potential to survive on Mars
- Wondrous Xinjiang: A tale of two names -- Pairing assistance helps Xinjiang village chart prosperous path
- 8th China-Eurasia Expo concludes with fruitful results
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.