In pics: 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China

Xinhua) 09:25, July 11, 2024

An athlete competes during the riding and archery match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Jockeys compete during the 1,000m match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo shows an athlete competing during the riding and archery match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A jockey competes during the 1,000m match of the equestrian events at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Zhaosu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

