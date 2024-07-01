8th China-Eurasia Expo concludes with fruitful results

July 01, 2024

URUMQI, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The eighth China-Eurasia Expo concluded on Sunday in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. According to the organizer, the event yielded fruitful cooperation outcomes, with the total contractual value exceeding 610 billion yuan (about 83.9 billion U.S. dollars).

More than 360 cooperation projects were signed during the expo, involving new energy and new materials, electronic information technology, the coal chemical industry, textile and clothing, trade logistics, and other fields.

The five-day expo drew representatives from 50 countries, regions, and international organizations. It showcased over 6,000 varieties of products. Sideline events, including six forums, were held.

This year's expo, covering an area of 140,000 square meters, encompasses four major exhibition zones: investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing.

During the previous seven expos, more than 12,200 domestic and foreign exhibitors from more than 70 countries and regions exhibited, attracting 2.16 million visitors.

Xinjiang has committed to broader efforts to open up to the world. Over the past decade of Belt and Road cooperation, Xinjiang has engaged in economic and trade cooperation with 192 countries and regions, established 51 international sister-city relationships, and achieved air connectivity with 23 cities in 19 countries. The China-Eurasia Expo, first held in Urumqi in 2011, has become a key platform for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

