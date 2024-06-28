'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: The savory secrets behind Xinjiang's irresistible beef snacks

People's Daily Online) 14:57, June 28, 2024

Stepping into the workshop of Xinjiang Chuangjin Luyiyi Food Technology Co., Ltd. in Kokdala, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, one is immediately surrounded by the appetizing aroma of beef mingled with a fragrant blend of ingredients.

The company carefully handpicks the finest Xinjiang brown cattle and slowly simmers them with a harmonious blend of 27 natural ingredients, resulting in beef products that tantalize the taste buds with their distinctive and unforgettable flavors.

Xinjiang brown cattle, the first dual-purpose breed for both dairy and beef production independently developed in China, is renowned for its remarkable adaptability and exquisitely delicious texture.

Join People's Daily Online reporter Oliver Fritzsch as he explores how Xinjiang brown cattle are transformed into mouth-watering delicacies.

