Planting the sun: Molten salt solar tower illuminates Xinjiang's thriving green energy industry in Hami city

People's Daily Online) 08:31, June 28, 2024

At sunrise on Aug. 15, 2023, in Yiwu county, Hami city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, 14,500 heliostats formed characters that translated to "Love China" and "Beautiful Xinjiang," adding a touch of grandeur to China's inaugural National Ecology Day. This is a molten salt tower-type photothermal power plant in Hami.

Once a barren wasteland covered in endless yellow sand, the area now flourishes with life, all thanks to the growth of the new energy industry.

Xinjiang's new energy is transforming its deserts and barren land into thriving oases of green electricity production, providing countless households with clean power.

