The 8th China-Eurasia Expo commences in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:25, June 27, 2024

Visitors walk out of the main venue of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

URUMQI, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The 8th China-Eurasia Expo, held at the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center at the foot of the Tianshan Mountains, commenced Wednesday in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Themed "New Opportunities of Silk Road, New Vitality for Eurasian Cooperation," the expo will run until Sunday. It has drawn over 1,900 participants from 50 countries, regions and international organizations, showcasing over 6,000 varieties of products.

People purchase goods at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A visitor looks at silver jewelry at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A staff member grills lamb kebabs at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

People visit the booth of Kyrgyzstan at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A volunteer learns to play a drum at the booth of Ghana at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Two buyers communicate with a staff member from the booth of Ghana at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A visitor interacts with a robot at the booth of Shandong Province at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Visitors learn about drilling equipment at the booth of China's Dongfang Electric Corporation at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A visitor takes a group photo with staff members of the booth of Malaysia at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Visitors watch a performance at the booth of Malaysia at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A visitor views an exhibit at the booth of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

