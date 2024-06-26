8th China-Eurasia Expo to be held in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:26, June 26, 2024

This photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows a view of the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A staff member organizes exhibits at the venue of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2024. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Staff members organize exhibits at the booth of Iran of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2024. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A worker adjusts the 5G tower crane simulator at the venue of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2024. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows the booth of Vietnam of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Staff organize exhibits at the booth of Ghana of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2024. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows a view of the venue of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A staff member organizes exhibits at the booth of Serbia of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2024. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A staff member adjusts equipment at the booth of Uzbekistan of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2024. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A staff member organizes exhibits at the venue of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2024. The 8th China-Eurasia Expo will be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang. The expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

