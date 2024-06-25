Smiling faces greet visitors at Kazanqi folk area, showcasing authentic culture in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:52, June 25, 2024

The Kazanqi folk tourism area in Yining city, located in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, offers visitors an authentic slice of life in the region.

As youngsters play in ancient alleys and run through grassy fields, their laughter and smiles add a lively charm to the Kazanqi area, transforming it into a vibrant scene beneath Ili's blue skies.

The expansive and well-preserved scenic area, which focuses on Uygur culture and customs, provides a window into Ili and showcases the deep integration among the region's various ethnic groups.

