Modern cattle farming boosts rural incomes in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:48, June 19, 2024

Photo shows an aerial view of a modern cattle breeding base in Kokdala city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

Many cattle farmers and local workers in Kokdala city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have enjoyed significantly increased incomes and improved livelihoods thanks to a cooperative modern cattle breeding operation.

Xinjiang Chuangjin Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd., a leading cattle producer in China, operates over 10 modern breeding farms and facilities for feed production, organic fertilizers, dairy products and agricultural machinery, as well as slaughterhouses and packing houses.

At one of the company's breeding bases, more than 10,000 cattle of various breeds enjoy spacious, well-maintained facilities. Healthy adult cattle bask in the sunlight and graze leisurely, while pregnant cows are provided with private, comfortable "villas." Newborn calves receive attentive care in cozy, dedicated sheds.

The company has invested 2 billion yuan ($280 million) to establish breeding facilities covering a combined area of 4,000 mu (267 hectares).

Last year, the company sold over 30,000 cattle to regions across the country, including Shanghai Municipality, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Hunan, Sichuan provinces, and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows a cattle farm in Kokdala city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

Chuangjin's feed crop contracts span nearly 100,000 mu of land each year, providing a significant boost to the incomes of local farmers who cultivate these crops, according to Li Jiongchun, an executive of the company.

To uplift rural livelihoods, the company has adopted a cooperative mechanism that promotes close cooperation among leading companies, professional cooperatives, and farmer households. This integrated approach enables unified practices across cattle purchasing, vaccination, insurance, breed improvement, feed supply, husbandry standards, and marketing, effectively addressing production and sales challenges faced by farmers.

"We've established 41 professional cattle-raising cooperatives, involving over 20,000 cattle and 600 households, increasing the annual income of each farmer household by an average of 50,000 yuan," Li said.

The company has also improved the quality of life for its employees. Zhumakemin Tuohedasheng, a packaging worker at the company, said she and her husband have experienced significant changes in their lives since joining the company.

Several years ago, life was difficult for the couple, as they lacked stable jobs and were in debt by 50,000 yuan. Today, they enjoy a steady monthly income of 10,000 yuan.

"We've not only cleared our debts but also built a new house and bought a car. Life is so much better," Tuohedasheng said.

The couple exemplifies how stable employment at the company has enabled employees to increase their incomes and enhance their living standards.

Photo shows a cattle farm in Kokdala city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

Li stated that the company plans to raise 100,000 feeder cattle and breed 15,000 high-quality cattle by 2025, aiming to achieve 3 billion yuan in sales revenue and further increase the incomes of 16,000 households.

"Working here makes me very happy. I've recommended many fellow villagers to our company, and I believe our lives will only become more prosperous," Tuohedasheng said.

