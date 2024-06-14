Drones carry out plant protection in cotton fields in Xinjiang
A number of drones carry out plant protection in cotton fields in Tumushuke City, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 12. (Photo: China News Service/ Meng Jiuting)
Farmers in Xinjiang have been using drones for plant protection for their advantages of accuracy, efficiency and safety.


An operator controls the move of the drones beside the cotton fields in Tumushuke City, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 12. (Photo: China News Service/ Meng Jiuting)
Operators control the move of the drones beside the cotton fields in Tumushuke City, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 12. (Photo: China News Service/ Meng Jiuting)
