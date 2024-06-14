We Are China

Drones carry out plant protection in cotton fields in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:21, June 14, 2024

A number of drones carry out plant protection in cotton fields in Tumushuke City, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 12. (Photo: China News Service/ Meng Jiuting)

Farmers in Xinjiang have been using drones for plant protection for their advantages of accuracy, efficiency and safety.

A number of drones carry out plant protection in cotton fields in Tumushuke City, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 12. (Photo: China News Service/ Meng Jiuting)

A number of drones carry out plant protection in cotton fields in Tumushuke City, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 12. (Photo: China News Service/ Meng Jiuting)

An operator controls the move of the drones beside the cotton fields in Tumushuke City, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 12. (Photo: China News Service/ Meng Jiuting)

Operators control the move of the drones beside the cotton fields in Tumushuke City, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 12. (Photo: China News Service/ Meng Jiuting)

