Amazing Xinjiang: Nang, the indispensable staple for the people of Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:44, June 13, 2024

There is a unique local food in northwest China's Xinjiang. This dish is incredibly fragrant and has remained fresh and popular for millennia. That food is "nang." The word nang originates from Persian and means bread.

Today, the people of Xinjiang consume around 2.75 million nangs daily, produced in over 10,000 nang pits throughout the region. From simply baking nang in a pit to the wide array of production methods used today, nang has remained a vibrant and cherished part of Xinjiang's culinary tradition for thousands of years.

