Xinjiang sees sports venues boom, adding 30,000 in 5 years

Xinhua) 15:28, June 11, 2024

URUMQI, China, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Over the past five years, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwestern China has added more than 30,000 sports venues, significantly boosting local sports activities, according to official data.

By the end of 2023, Xinjiang had a total of 81,928 sports venues covering an area of 72.88 million square meters, spanning four main categories: major arenas, ball game venues, winter sports venues, and fitness facilities, as reported by the Administration of Sport of Xinjiang.

The increase in sports venues has driven a surge in public fitness events throughout the region.

In Hotan, a city on the edge of the Taklimakan Desert, basketball has become especially popular among young people. Every weekend, teams from over 20 local middle and high schools compete in the inaugural Hotan Youth Basketball League.

"Having our own league and playing in such great indoor facilities is very exciting for everyone," said Abduwares Ali, a middle-school student. "We train hard at school every day, aiming to bring honor to our school in the competition."

