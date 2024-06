We Are China

Scenery of Lujiaowan scenic area in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:49, June 06, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows the scenery of Lujiaowan scenic area in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows people visiting Lujiaowan scenic area in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Visitors pose for photos in Lujiaowan scenic area in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A visitor poses for photos in Lujiaowan scenic area in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A visitor enjoys horse riding in Lujiaowan scenic area in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A visitor poses for photos in Lujiaowan scenic area in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

