Lamb cooking contest held in Yumin County, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:09, June 03, 2024

Chefs prepare dishes during a lamb cooking contest in Yumin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Judges evaluate dishes during a lamb cooking contest in Yumin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People take photos of lamb dishes during a lamb cooking contest in Yumin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Chefs prepare dishes during a lamb cooking contest in Yumin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A chef prepares a dish during a lamb cooking contest in Yumin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People take photos during a lamb cooking contest in Yumin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People take photos of lamb dishes during a lamb cooking contest in Yumin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A chef shows roasted buns during a lamb cooking contest in Yumin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A chef grills kebabs during a lamb cooking contest in Yumin County of Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

