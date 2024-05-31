Centennial journey: National brands at World Expos

(People's Daily App) 13:47, May 31, 2024

From the Great Exhibition in the Crystal Palace, London in 1851 to the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai 2018, China's national enterprises have walked a difficult but glorious path. MSG, porcelain, lacquerware and later modern industrial products have not only brought a lot of export trade to modern China, but also reflected China's growing national strength and its evolving industrial level. Today, China still communicates with the world with an open attitude, constructs platforms for cooperation and promotes the development of the global economy.

