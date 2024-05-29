Xinjiang art show captivates audience in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A vibrant display of Xinjiang culture unfolded at the Kuwait China Cultural Center in Hawalli Province of Kuwait, captivating a diverse audience of Kuwaiti dignitaries, cultural figures, and local residents.

The performance, held on Monday as part of the "Chinese Cultural Experience Day" event, featured artists from the Xinjiang Arts Theatre.

The troupe showcased traditional Xinjiang dances and both Chinese and English renditions of songs like "Jasmine Flower" alongside traditional Xinjiang string music.

Addressing the audience before the performance, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei emphasized China's commitment to fostering mutual understanding and shared prosperity through cultural exchanges.

"Today's performance offers our Kuwaiti friends a glimpse into the dynamic and progressive spirit of the people of Xinjiang as they strive for a better tomorrow in this new era," said the ambassador.

Jia Qianqian, one of the performers from the troupe, said that music is a language that transcends borders, helping people better understand each other's cultures and emotions. "

"The Chinese nation is a large family of multiple ethnic groups. As a vocal performer, I hope to use my singing to let more friends understand Xinjiang, a region that is open, developing, harmonious, thriving, and full of happiness and beauty," she said.

A cultural arts delegation consisting of 58 people dispatched by the Xinjiang Department of Culture and Tourism visited Kuwait from Sunday to Tuesday.

