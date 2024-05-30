Xinjiang achieves notable human rights development: experts

Xinhua) 11:20, May 30, 2024

CHONGQING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Experts and scholars on Xinjiang-related issues from China, Japan and other countries have praised Xinjiang's comprehensive progress and significant achievements in the human rights cause.

Speaking at an international symposium Wednesday on counter-terrorism, deradicalization and the protection of human rights, they also noted that Xinjiang's practice had made great contributions to global human rights governance.

"Xinjiang's achievements in human rights protection are widely recognized," said Erkin Samsak, professor at the Law School of Xinjiang University, during the symposium held at the Southwest University of Political Science and Law, based in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing.

Erkin Samsak added that the region has provided a more scientific, feasible and concrete practice plan for the world, particularly in localized human rights development and balancing individual and collective rights and freedoms.

"Since 2012, Xinjiang has focused on respecting and protecting the survival and development rights of people from all ethnic groups. A holistic approach combining legal, judicial, economic, cultural, educational, livelihood and employment-related measures has driven substantial social and economic progress in Xinjiang, leading to a harmonious and stable society," he noted.

Murata Tadayoshi, honorary professor at Yokohama National University in Japan, refuted Western claims of "genocide" against the Uygurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, citing census data.

Murata said the Uygur population increased from 8.35 million to 11.62 million from 2000 to 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 1.67 percent, significantly higher than the 0.83-percent growth rate for China's ethnic minority populations over the same period.

According to Liu Haichao, associate professor at the School of Politics and International Relations and the Institute for Central Asian Studies of Lanzhou University, human rights development in Xinjiang is comprehensive, with a series of effective micro-level policies and notable advancements in various specific areas of human rights.

"The progress in human rights in Xinjiang is a reflection of the rapid economic and social development in western China. This advancement has brought a peaceful and happy life to over 20 million people of various ethnic groups in the region," Liu stated.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)