Xinjiang enters peak tourism season with various rural tour routes, cultural events

Xinhua) 10:17, June 03, 2024

Tourists visit a grassland scenic spot in Emin County, Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 30, 2024. Xinjiang in northwest China has entered its peak tourism season recently. Emin County, located near the China-Kazakhstan border, is a popular tourist destination which provides various rural tour routes and cultural events. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a countryside amusement park in Emin County, Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang in northwest China has entered its peak tourism season recently. Emin County, located near the China-Kazakhstan border, is a popular tourist destination which provides various rural tour routes and cultural events. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a grassland scenic spot in Emin County, Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang in northwest China has entered its peak tourism season recently. Emin County, located near the China-Kazakhstan border, is a popular tourist destination which provides various rural tour routes and cultural events. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A local dancer greets tourists at Yuliu lane in Emin County, Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 30, 2024. Xinjiang in northwest China has entered its peak tourism season recently. Emin County, located near the China-Kazakhstan border, is a popular tourist destination which provides various rural tour routes and cultural events. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People visit a night market in Emin County, Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 29, 2024. Xinjiang in northwest China has entered its peak tourism season recently. Emin County, located near the China-Kazakhstan border, is a popular tourist destination which provides various rural tour routes and cultural events. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People visit a night market in Emin County, Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 29, 2024, Xinjiang in northwest China has entered its peak tourism season recently. Emin County, located near the China-Kazakhstan border, is a popular tourist destination which provides various rural tour routes and cultural events. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Villagers greet tourists at an agro-tourism area in Emin County, Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 30, 2024. Xinjiang in northwest China has entered its peak tourism season recently. Emin County, located near the China-Kazakhstan border, is a popular tourist destination which provides various rural tour routes and cultural events. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows an agro-tourism area in Emin County, Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang in northwest China has entered its peak tourism season recently. Emin County, located near the China-Kazakhstan border, is a popular tourist destination which provides various rural tour routes and cultural events. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)