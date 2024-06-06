China's Altay sees booming tourism

Xinhua) 16:31, June 06, 2024

Tourists ride horses in Habahe County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 4, 2024. According to the statistics of local authorities, Altay received 4.15 million tourist trips in May, which generated 3.65 billion yuan (about 504 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue, up 60.81 percent and 88.25 percent year-on-year respectively. (Xinhua/Gou Lifeng)

