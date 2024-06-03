Duku Highway in Xinjiang resumes traffic after annual winter closure

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows vehicles setting off to the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

The Duku Highway, deemed one of China's most beautiful roads, resumed operation on Saturday after an annual winter closure which usually begins in October. This year, traffic on the 560-km highway resumed earlier than it has in the past five years.

The highway, connecting Dushanzi in the north of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Kuqa City in the south, runs through various landscapes including glaciers, forests, and grasslands.

The Duku Highway will be temporarily closed every winter due to increased snowfall and road icing. The traffic typically resumes in June in the coming year.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows vehicles setting off to the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows vehicles setting off to the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial drone photo taken on June 20, 2021 shows cars moving along the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows the view along the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Motorcyclists pose for a group photo at a service area along the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows vehicles setting off to the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A ceremony marking the resumption of traffic on the Duku Highway is held in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows vehicles setting off to the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows vehicles setting off to the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A tourist waves to local people at a service station along the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A cyclist rides a bike to the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Traffic police are on duty at a service area along the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Vehicles set off to the Duku Highway in Usu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 17, 2019 shows cars moving along the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

