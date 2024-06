We Are China

Artists from China's Xinjiang present performance in Türkiye's Istanbul

Xinhua) 09:43, June 05, 2024

Artists from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region perform at a cultural center in Ankara, Türkiye, June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Zhenbei)

A troupe of artists from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region presented a performance of China's ethnic music and dance in Türkiye's capital city of Ankara on Monday.

