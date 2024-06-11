7-day event featuring hiking and camping launched in Baicheng, China's Xinjiang
Hiking enthusiasts go for a hike on the Wusun ancient road in Baicheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 9, 2024. A 7-day event featuring hiking and camping was launched here on Sunday, attracting more than 150 hiking enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
This photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows a view of the Wusun ancient road in Baicheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A 7-day event featuring hiking and camping was launched here on Sunday, attracting more than 150 hiking enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Photos
