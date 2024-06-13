8th China-Eurasia Expo set for June 26-30 in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:26, June 13, 2024

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The 8th China-Eurasia Expo is scheduled to be held from June 26 to 30 in northwest China's Xinjiang, according to China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The MOC said that the expo will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing.

The special industries exhibition zone will feature sectors such as energy, digital technology, cultural tourism, green organic fruits and vegetables, high-quality livestock products, as well as cotton and textiles. The international exhibition zone, meanwhile, focuses on the socio-economic development, investment opportunities and cooperation projects in different countries, among others, according to the MOC.

Since 2011, the China-Eurasia Expo has successfully held seven sessions yielding fruitful results. During the past expos, more than 12,200 domestic and foreign exhibitors from more than 70 countries and regions exhibited, and it attracted a total of 2.16 million visitors. The expos led to a number of exemplary cooperation achievements, promoted China-Eurasia economic and trade cooperation, and enhanced people-to-people exchanges.

