Exploring the enigmatic charms of Urumqi: A journey through time and culture

To me, Xinjiang has always been a land of mystery and wonder, filled with diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes. Recently, I had the privilege of setting foot on this vast land, and every sight left me in awe. As a PhD student from the “New China Studies Program” at Beijing Foreign Studies University, I took part in a five-day trip to Xinjiang at the end of April 2024.

(Photo/Aleksandra Półchłopek)

Nestled amidst the vast expanse of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China lies the city of Urumqi. As the capital and largest city of Xinjiang, Urumqi serves as a gateway to the region's diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and centuries-old history. My recent visit to this enigmatic city left an indelible impression on me, as I embarked on a journey through time and culture, discovering the hidden treasures that lay within its ancient streets and modern avenues.

One of the first places we visited was the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum, a treasure trove of artifacts that chronicle the region's rich history. From ancient Silk Road relics to exhibits showcasing the vibrant cultures of Xinjiang's ethnic minorities, the museum offered a fascinating glimpse into the diversity of past lives that have flourished in this region for centuries. As I wandered through the halls, I couldn't help but feel a sense of awe at the resilience and ingenuity of the people who have called Xinjiang home throughout the ages. Similarly, I was very impressed when visiting the Urumqi Museum, which also presented us with numerous ancient artifacts and provided a profound insight into the history of this wonderful city.

(Photo/Aleksandra Półchłopek)

Apart from traditional museum sightseeing, we also had a chance to personally experience the bustling life of Urumqi. As we ventured into the heart of the Grand Bazaar, I found myself transported back in time as I meandered through its labyrinthine streets. The sights, sounds, and smells of the bustling shops enveloped me, as merchants peddled their wares and shoppers haggled over prices. The vibrant tapestries, intricate carpets, and exotic spices that lined the narrow alleyways spoke to the city's role as a vibrant hub of trade and commerce along the ancient Silk Road. This sprawling market has been a focal point of Urumqi's cultural life for centuries. This is the place where you can meet with history eye to eye. It was a really amazing experience to shop around there and also meet with local people.

Due to limited time and a packed schedule, during this trip we didn’t venture much into the natural landscapes of Xinjiang. However, we still got a chance to visit Hongshan Park, which stands as a serene oasis offering respite from the city's frenetic pace. This tranquil place is a hidden gem of the bustling city, and it left an indelible impression on my heart. As I entered the park, I was immediately struck by the sense of calm that enveloped me. Lush greenery, fragrant flowers, and meandering pathways greeted me, inviting me to embark on a leisurely stroll through nature's embrace. Making my way to the park's highest point, I was struck by a breathtaking panoramic view of Urumqi spreading out before me. The city's modern skyline shimmered in the distance, juxtaposed against the timeless beauty of the surrounding mountains. One of the highlights of my visit was the park's iconic Hongshan Pagoda, a striking symbol of Urumqi's cultural heritage. Rising majestically, the pagoda's intricate design and vibrant colors stood out among the general view.

(Photo/Aleksandra Półchłopek)

I must also admit that the cuisine of Xinjiang is delicious. This time I had a chance to sample plenty of local dishes such as baked baozi, big plate chicken, and pilaf (a popular rice dish). After experiencing many of the region’s rich flavors, I believe that no visit to Urumqi would be complete without tasting its local cuisine, a tantalizing fusion of tastes from across Central Asia and beyond. Dining in one of the city's traditional Uygur restaurants, we not only savored the tasty flavors, but also had the chance to watch a few entertaining traditional dance performances, which made the dining experience even more enjoyable. It’s also worth noting the warm hospitality of local people, which is synonymous with Xinjiang's culinary heritage. For me, dining in Xinjiang was one of my most pleasant memories, which I will definitely cherish for a long time.

(Photo/Aleksandra Półchłopek)

In the days that followed, we continued to explore the many exciting places in Urumqi, such as Urumqi Cultural Center, which is a set of astonishingly modern buildings in which hidden historical treasures are stored; Xinjiang Ancient Ecological Park, which is the base for Akhal-Teke horses; as well as the promotion center for the exhibition of local specialties in Xinjiang, where we bought countless local delicacies.

Before we left, we were able to pay a short visit to Xinjiang University, where we met briefly with its professors and students. Thanks to this introduction, I got to learn more about the local education and diversity among the local students. All in all, I am truly grateful for this experience.

As we made our final farewell to Urumqi and began our journey home, I carried with me numerous unforgettable memories. As I reflected on my time spent in Urumqi, I realized how short it had been, and naturally found myself longing to return in the future. I am very eager to once again explore the hidden treasures that lie within Xinjiang's breathtaking landscapes and ancient cities. The allure of Tianchi Lake, the majesty of the Tianshan Mountains, and the serenity of the Taklimakan Desert are just a few places that I would love to venture into the next time I visit Xinjiang.

I wholeheartedly recommend visiting Xinjiang to anyone seeking an immersive cultural journey. Whether you're drawn to its vibrant markets, its mouthwatering cuisine, or its stunning natural landscapes, I strongly believe that Xinjiang offers something for everyone.

The author is an international student at the Beijing Foreign Studies University.

