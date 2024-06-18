A glimpse of vibrant nightlight at international grand bazaar in NW China's Xinjiang

As night falls and lights illuminate the streets, the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, bustles with an energetic crowd.

The aroma of sizzling lamb skewers, baked stuffed buns, spicy lamb trotters, and pepper chicken fill the air of the lively food street of the international grand bazaar.

Photo shows a night view of the lively food street at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

Surrounded by colorful lanterns and the melodies of Xinjiang folk music, vendors' calls and diners' chatter blend with the wafting aromas, creating a vibrant scene of urban nightlife.

This lively atmosphere draws tourists from around the world to savor the local snacks and delicacies, and soak in the boundless charm of beautiful Xinjiang.

A street vendor prepares snacks for customers on the lively food street at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

The aroma of various local snacks and delicacies fill the air of the lively food street of the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

Diners crowd the lively food street at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

Visitors are full of praise for the crunchy and juicy Hami melon, a popular variety of cantaloupe, at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

Photo shows a dazzling array of musical instruments at the business street of the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

Photo shows a night view of the crowded pedestrian street of the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

